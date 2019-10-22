Jennifer Lopez shares unseen photo from inside family home with daughter Emme The Hustlers actress shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed spending some quality time with her mini-me daughter Emme on Sunday evening, ahead of their busy starts to the week. The Hustlers actress shared a sweet photo taken from inside her New York home of the pair relaxing in bed watching a film, dressed in matching white jumpers with a thick black blanket over them. "Sunday night," she captioned the picture. While JLo was staying in with Emme, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez took his two daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, out for dinner before his own hectic schedule kicked off. The baseball star shared a photo of his girls posing outside their house, and wrote: "Day off. My babies. Before getting back for game 1 of World Series."

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme relaxed at home in New York on Sunday evening

As well as Emme, Jennifer is also mum to 11-year-old son Max, and shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The singer and A-Rod have been praised for creating a close-knit blended family, and have spoken out about their children's close relationship with each other. JLo told People about how their families clicked right away, saying: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice." Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

Jennifer and A-Rod's children have a close bond

A-Rod popped the question to Jennifer in March and while the pair haven't yet decided on a date or a venue for their wedding, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. JLo revealed in September that her son Max will walk her down the aisle during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

For now, it's non-stop work for the celebrity couple. Jennifer is currently filming her upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, where she is working alongside Owen Wilson. The story follows Jennifer playing a pop singer who decides to marry the first person she sees after her public Madison Square Garden wedding is ruined by her cheating boyfriend. Owen plays a maths teacher who she vows to tie the knot to.

