Jennifer Garner shares new video from hospital clinic to raise cancer awareness

Jennifer Garner can do no wrong, from her hilarious home videos reading to her pet dog to her relatable parenting stories. And most recently, the 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram to help raise cancer awareness by posting a video of herself getting a mammogram at a hospital clinic, urging others to do the same. In the caption, she wrote: "Every October I have a standing date. For a mammogram. For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it's scary, sisters, but just do it – the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. To everyone in the thick of the battle, respect and love and strength to you."

As always, the mother-of-three made the hospital video fun and light-hearted, and she told viewers: "Happy October! It's breast cancer awareness month." At the end of the footage, the doctor updated the star on her results, telling her: "Your mammogram looks perfect." Jennifer was praised by her fans for using her platform to help such an important issue, with one writing: "I could not love you more," while another wrote: "I do the same twice a year and I love you even more for this post on behalf of my sister and my mum." A third added: "So important to promote this! Thanks for sharing! It's big time in my family so this means a lot to me."

Jennifer often uses her platform to speak out about causes and influence change. The star supports charities including Save the Children and is passionate about the environment and animals. Jennifer shared a video a few months ago to encourage her fans to help save the bees, and when she can, she cooks with homegrown ingredients from her garden in LA.

It's been a busy time for Jennifer, who has recently finished filming new Netflix film, Yes Day. The star balances her busy work schedule with looking after her three children, Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and seven-year-old Samuel. Jennifer recently revealed that while it may seem that she is a cool mum, her children think differently. The actress opened up about her family during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about Yes Day. The star admitted that she has been doing a "yes day" with her own brood for a few years, which is something they love, despite thinking that their mum isn’t so fun the rest of the year around.

