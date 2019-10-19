Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme celebrates major achievement – and she's very proud The Hustlers actress shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez was one very proud mum this week after her daughter Emme, 11, achieved her best time yet during athletics training at school. To make it even more special, the Hustler star's soon to be stepdaughter Ella, 11, also completed her best time, and the pair cheered each other on in a sweet video posted on Jennifer's Instagram account. In the caption, the doting mum wrote: "Last meet of the season and they both clocked their best times yet (on the hottest day!) So proud of how hard they've worked." Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ella is her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's youngest daughter. The baseball star is also dad to 14-year-old Natasha, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer Lopez praised daughter Emme and A-Rod's daughter Ella on their sporting acheivements

Emme and Ella have a close relationship and attend the same sports club, although it is thought that they are at different schools. At the beginning of the new term, A-Rod shared a video of the family all getting ready for the new school year, and revealed that they had four different schools to take their children to. He wrote next to the footage: "Less than four hours sleep and four kids and four different schools and four orientations."

Jennifer and A-Rod are set to get married soon

For Jennifer and Alex, their children's happiness comes first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

There's a lot for Jennifer and Alex to look forward to in the upcoming months as they prepare to tie the knot. Alex popped the question to Jennifer in March and while the pair haven't yet decided on a date or a venue for their wedding, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. JLo revealed in September that her son Max will walk her down the aisle during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

