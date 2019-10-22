Prince William reveals how Prince George was different as a baby to Charlotte and Louis The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the proud parents-of-three

The Duke of Cambridge has been reminiscing about his children as babies, and how he and his wife Kate struggled to get much sleep with their firstborn, Prince George. William was presenting cyclist Geraint Thomas with an OBE at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday when he asked the 2018 Tour de France winner how life was with his three-week-old son.

Speaking to PA after the investiture ceremony, Geraint revealed: "He asked how the sleepless nights were going. He said their first one took a while for his sleep to kick in. You don't really know what to expect, but to chat to him about the rugby and my baby was surreal." Geraint also said: "It was an honour to meet him. It was surreal."

Among the other recipients to collect their OBE was photographer Terence O'Neill, who has captured high-profile figures from Winston Churchill to Nelson Mandela, Elvis, and Nicole Kidman. Praising Prince William's wife Kate, Terence said: "She's a very good photographer. She will keep it in the family." Of his subjects, he added: "There have been some incredible people. I couldn't really even compare – his (the Duke of Cambridge's) wife is also an excellent subject."

William and Kate are the proud parents to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and little Prince Louis, who turned one in April. The Cambridges have spoken several times about having sleepless nights with their tots, but this was the first time William singled out George. When Prince Harry became a dad for the first time in May, William welcomed his brother to the "sleep deprivation society".

When George was a few weeks old in 2013, William made his first public appearance as a dad at the Anglesey Show in North Wales. Speaking about his son, he said: "The new addition, he's doing all right. I'm getting my head down during the day. He is lovely. There have been a few sleepless nights but he's sleeping much better now." William also later told Marian Wyn Jones, High Sheriff of Gwynedd: "Obviously, there have been sleepless nights. But we're doing wonderfully well."

