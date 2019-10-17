Emmerdale star Samantha Giles makes big reveal about her character Bernice Blackstock’s exit Bernice Blackstock is an Emmerdale favourite

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has revealed that her last ever scenes on the soap have been shot. The actress, who plays Bernice Blackstock, tweeted on Thursday: "Yesterday was my last day filming on Emmerdale. I shall miss the laughs and have made some great friends. But sometimes it's good to leave the party when you're having a good time."

Many of Samantha's fans were quick to let the 48-year-old actress know just how much she will be missed. One wrote: "You will be missed more than you know. There will be a Bernice sized hole in our hearts. But so excited for what you do next. Can't wait to find out!" and another sweetly added: "Bernice has always been one of my all-time faves. GUTTED. But wishing you lots of luck for the future."

Samantha tweeted the news on Thursday

The mother-of-two confirmed that she would be leaving the soap in September, when she tweeted: "After 7 fabulous years I am shortly to be hanging up Bernice’s aprons and leaving the dales to pursue other creative projects. I will miss all the friends I’ve made on the show, but I’m very excited to be moving on to pastures new." However, it is now clear that her final scenes have been shot.

Samantha has played Bernice in the soap since 1998

Speaking to Inside Soap, Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks had the following to say on Bernice's exit: "We have storylined Bernice's departure. Before she leaves, we'll see Bernice run a gauntlet of emotions, because she is such an iconic character with so many connections in the village." Kate also added: "We wanted to make sure that we did her character justice, and make her exit feel very believable."

Samantha returned to her role back in 2012 and originally appeared as the popular character Bernice between 1998 and 2002, also making a brief return in 2004.