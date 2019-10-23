Peter Andre's fans can't contain their excitement over new announcement The Mysterious Girl singer has the perfect voice for it!

Peter Andre thrilled fans on Wednesday as he made a very exciting announcement live on Good Morning Britain and over on his Instagram account. The Mysterious Girl singer is set to play Michael Jackson in Thriller on the West End and will be taking on the role in December. Naturally, his fans couldn't contain their excitement and quickly noted how perfect Peter's voice is for the role.

"So it's official......... I will be the lead in the outstanding west end show Thriller from Dec 10th for a short time. Grab your tickets and come enjoy. This video was from last year's performance for the Prince's Trust. @tajjackson @poppa3t @janetjackson @latoyajackson," he wrote.

Peter Andre will play Michael Jackson on the West End

"No brainer! Very well deserved!" one fan replied, while a second agreed, writing: "Wow! You're amazing, your voice really suits MJ's songs." "Congrats - you have a beautiful voice for it" and "Best man to do a Micheal Jackson show with your voice, good luck for the show Pete definitely going to get tickets," were some of the other comments.

During Tuesday's appearance on GMB, Peter also defended his decision to take on the role, following the sexual abuse allegations surrounding the Beat It singer. "I have always said that we've got to keep the music separate," said Peter. "The reason I say that, one is because if you're going to go there and say you can't listen to the music because there's allegations, do you listen to the music pre any supposed allegations, where do you go with it?"

He added: "This show is about the music. I always have to say that they are allegations. A friend of mine who loved R Kelly as much as they loved Michael Jackson, will not listen to R Kelly because they saw video footage, evidence, whatever the documentary was. I think that might be where the difference is, is this is still based on allegations. It doesn't mean there's no truth in it or you can in any way ignore it. But we're not at that point where we know what happened."

