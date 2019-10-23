Emma Willis' photo of her youngest child pumpkin picking is the cutest The Circle star shares her kids with husband Matt Willis

Like many families in the UK, Emma Willis is enjoying time off with her kids for October half-term. And The Circle presenter has fully embraced the spirit of Halloween as she took her children pumpkin picking on Tuesday. Emma posted an adorable photo as she hunted down the perfect pumpkin with her youngest child, Trixie.

The three-year-old, whose face was hidden from view, looked sweet bundled up in a blue coat and wore pink wellies as she walked around the field. "Pumpkin picking with my pumpkins," Emma captioned the candid shot.

Emma shared this adorable photo during half-term

The Voice UK star looked autumn chic for her day out, wearing her Emma Willis Longline Coat by Next. The herringbone coat, which is described on the store's website as " a great investment piece that can be thrown on with any outfit," comes in at £88.

Emma, 43, and her husband Matt Willis, 36, also share an older daughter and son – ten-year-old Isabelle and seven-year-old Ace. The singer recently opened up about how important family life is to him, and how the couple changed their schedules so that they could spend more time with each other.

The Circle presenter rocked her Next coat

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Matt said: "There were moments in our life where we were like, we never see each other. We said: 'We can't do this anymore.' Busted were on tour for about five months and she was working all the time so I would see her for like an hour or something like every three weeks. She'd have work [when] I'd be home so it was becoming progressively more difficult, so now we block out time."

Matt added: "We always have a month in the summer when we're together, and something has to be really important to break that up. Even though we seem really busy, we both have big periods of time at home with the kids, we kind of prioritise that, we have a lot of weekends together now."

