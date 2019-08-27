Gareth Gates shares rare photo of his daughter following split from fiancée The singer was engaged to actress Faye Brookes

Gareth Gates has shared a sweet snapshot of himself with his daughter, following his recent split from former fiancée Faye Brookes. The singer uploaded the image on Instagram, showing him cuddling up to ten-year-old Missy, who he shares with ex Suzanne Mole. Alongside, he wrote: "There's seriously NO WHERE else I'd rather be. You're my world." A short while later, Gareth revealed that he was leaving the UK for a break, telling fans on Instagram Stories, "I can't leave the UK fast enough", and adding that he was "doing it in style" as he shared a picture from the First Class lounge.

Gareth Gates has shared a sweet snapshot of his daughter Missy

Gareth, 35, is yet to speak about his split from Coronation Street star Faye, 31. He did, however, share a video of himself singing Michael Bolton's track How Am I Supposed to Live Without You on Monday, which he captioned with a broken heart emoji. His fans were quick to send positive messages his way, with one writing: "You voice is so beautiful! I'm sorry that your heart is broken… I hope one day you find the person to fix it and they love you with the same passion you love with. You deserve the world and true happiness. We're all here for you Gareth xx."

MORE: Gareth Gates reveals he is still friends with Will Young: 'We went through a lot together'

The former couple dated on and off for seven years, with Gareth popping the question to Faye in New York over New Year's. They had ended their relationship just three months before his proposal, but quickly reconciled a few weeks later. The pair had started planning their 2020 wedding, and had even enlisted best friend Kelly – sister of Holly Willoughby – to officiate the ceremony. Kelly worked as Gareth's manager for a number of years at the start of his career.

Gareth and Faye recently ended their engagement

"Kelly is our best friend and Gareth's godfather to her kids. She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met. She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I – we'd had a glass of champagne – said: 'Let's ask her.' And we did, and she was thrilled!" Faye told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

MORE: Celebrity godparents and their godchildren - from Harper Beckham and Eva Longoria to Kate Moss and Iris Law