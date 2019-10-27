Eamonn Holmes reveals upsetting news for him and Ruth Langsford as their dog Maggie has another accident The This Morning couple are the proud owners of rescue dog Maggie

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had an eventful start to the weekend when their beloved rescue dog Maggie injured herself while jumping from the car. Eamonn shared a photo of his pet pooch at the vets for the second time this month, and wrote in the caption: "Honestly Mags, I don't want to be here either. Waiting in the Vets Hospital. Looks like a dislocated shoulder. Poor Mags." Concerned fans commented on the This Morning presenter's post, with one writing: "Bless her! At least she has you and Ruth looking after her. I hope she gets better soon," while another wrote: "Oh no! Poor Maggie! Hope the vet can sort it out." A third added: "Ah poor Maggie, how did she do that? She had a cone on the other week, she is in the wars poor thing."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's dog Maggie injured her shoulder over the weekend

Last week, Maggie had developed a wound and had to wear a collar for several days while it healed. Both Ruth and Eamonn shared photos of her on their social media accounts as they updated fans on her recovery, and Eamonn even asked for advice on how to help Maggie's injury, which the couple were very grateful for.

Eamonn and Ruth live in Surrey with their beloved rescue dog Maggie

Eamonn and Ruth adopted the Border collie cross in 2011 after Eamonn fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre. After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete. In April, Eamonn shared a photo with Maggie in honour of National Pet Day, saying she had made him a better person. "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn't understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along," he wrote at the time.

The celebrity couple live with Maggie and their teenage son Jack in Surrey, and prefer nothing more than hanging out at their house on the days they are not working. Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

