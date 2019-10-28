Eamonn Holmes reveals surprising friendship with Strictly star The This Morning presenter's wife Ruth Langsford appeared on Strictly in 2017

Eamonn Holmes is a devoted Manchester United fan and enjoyed a trip away watching an away game in Norwich on Sunday. The This Morning star was joined by Nick Robinson and former Strictly star Ed Balls – who was supporting the opposing team. Eamonn joked that Ed had asked him for some dance advice as he opened up about their afternoon together on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the trio sitting in the football grounds, the dad-of-four wrote: "Lads day out. Political guru Nick Robinson and I are Man Utd supporters. Ed Balls a most generous and forgiving Norwich City host (Utd won) who desperately wanted dancing advice from me."

Eamonn Holmes and former Strictly star Ed Balls watched the football together on Sunday

Ed became a much-loved Strictly star after being partnered with pro Katya Jones in 2016, where their Salsa to Gangnam Style became an iconic dance on the show. Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford followed suit, taking part in the BBC One dance show a year later, and was partnered with pro Anton du Beke. During her time in the competition, Eamonn was Ruth's biggest cheerleader and went along to watch her in the audience every week with their son Jack.

Eamonn was a big supporter of Ruth Langsford during her time on Strictly

Eamonn's day out at the football will have been a great way for him to take his mind off his recent worries for his pet dog Maggie, who was taken to the vets over the weekend after dislocating her shoulder. This was the second time that she had been taken ill in a short space of time, and had suffered from a nasty wound the week before, resulting in her having to wear a collar for several days while it healed. Both Ruth and Eamonn shared photos of her on their social media accounts as they updated fans on her recovery, and Eamonn even asked for advice on how to help Maggie's injury, which the couple were very grateful for.

The celebrity couple live with Maggie and their son Jack in Surrey, and prefer nothing more than hanging out at their house on the days they are not working. Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

