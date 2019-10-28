Zara Tindall joins husband Mike in Japan – see loved-up selfie It looks like the trip of a lifetime!

As a former rugby union player, you'd expect Mike Tindall to soak up the Rugby World Cup fever in Japan ahead of England's final this weekend. But when the sportsman revealed that his wife Zara had joined him abroad, fans were left pleasantly surprised. Mike shared the sweetest selfie of him and Zara on his Instagram stories, telling his followers that she had finally joined him in Japan – and it looks like they're having the best time!

Mike, who has been in Japan since mid-October, has been working on his show House of Rugby while away. But it looks like he is now taking time to explore his surroundings, enjoying some sightseeing with his wife Zara.

Zara and Mike are in Japan for the Rugby World Cup

Mike uploaded a selfie of him and Zara on the busy streets of Japan, surrounded by giant billboards. The loved-up pair looked the picture of happiness in the snap, as they beamed towards the camera and soaked up the trip of a lifetime.

But while Zara has made the long journey to Japan, it is unclear whether their two daughters, Mia, five, and Lena, one, are with them. It has been assumed that Zara was staying at home in Gloucester with their daughters until now, while Mike works on his show.

The couple have been sightseeing in Japan

When Mike left for Japan earlier this month, he shared a photo of himself standing in front of a sign showing his flight details, and wrote: "Here we go! Very excited to be heading to Japan with @jameshask @alexpaynetv @rugbyjoe and @isps_handa we are going to have some laughs no doubt!!!"

The doting dad is making the most of his new Instagram account, which he created in September. However, he has so far kept his family life relatively apart from the account. Sharing a photo of himself and his co-stars presenting in Flat Iron Square, in London, he previously wrote: "Awesome second live show! Next stop Tokyo! It's gonna be fun!"