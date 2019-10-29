Ronnie Wood's twins hit major milestone – and it's pretty emotional The Rolling Stones star shares twin girls Alice and Gracie with wife Sally Wood

Ronnie Wood's three-year-old twins Alice and Gracie have been given a special present from their parents after hitting a major new milestone this week. The little girls have moved into new beds, and to make them feel extra-special, each one has a personalised patchwork blanket made up from old T-shirts they have now grown out of. Their mum Sally Wood shared a sweet video on Instagram showing fans the blanket designs while pointing out different items that had been given to them by various friends and family members. The T-shirts included an England football shirt, some from Rolling Stones concerts, and personalised 'Wood girls' T-shirt.

Sally and Ronnie Wood's twins have moved into new beds

In the Instagram post alongside the video of the twins' blankets on their new beds, Sally wrote: "Cots became big girl beds today - which meant we can finally use these blankets. All made from clothes that were special to us/the girls (tons went to the charity shop too!)" The doting mum revealed that the designs had been brought from Patchwork Castle Keepsakes, and pointed out that it wasn't an advert, but just a recommendation as they were so pleased with the service.

Ronnie appeared in a video from inside the twins' bedroom

Alice and Gracie live with their parents in south west London, and have been travelling around with them over the summer while the Rolling Stones were on tour in the United States. Sally shared regular updates of their adventures on social media, and enjoyed taking the girls out to see the various sites at each stop on the tour. The twins also had fun watching their dad on stage, and even had a go at pretending to announce them to the crowds in a sweet video shared on Instagram by their mum.

As well as Gracie and Alice, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie, Tyrone and Jesse – who is married to Fearne Cotton. While Fearne is private about her family life, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex last year.

Ronnie and Sally have previously spoken about their twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, with the Rolling Stones star saying of his youngest children and wife: "Any time I’m with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we’re all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It’s special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I’m a lucky man." The star added of Sally: "Sall's a natural mum, she’s amazing."

