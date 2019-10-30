Christine Lampard reveals daughter Patricia is walking - see adorable photo Christine shares Patricia with footballer Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has shared the news that her daughter Patricia has reached a very exciting milestone – the little tot has started to walk! Christine, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to tell her fans about Patricia's exciting development. Beneath a snap of her daughter's tiny feet, Christine wrote: "These little feet have started to walk! The adventures start now."

WATCH: Christine Lampard on her daughter being the 'spit' of Frank

Fans were quick to echo the TV presenter's excitement. One wrote: "Oh my goodness! How cute!" Another quipped: "Don't worry, the walking won't last long... running comes next - now that's the fun part. Enjoy every minute." Even a few famous faces jumped in to celebrate the momentous occasion. Kate Garraway wrote: "Oh my god!! So cute but she’s growing up so fast!" while Julia Bradbury added: "Time to get those extra arms & eyes fitted."

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals who baby Patricia looks like in rare family interview

Christine shared the sweet snap on Instagram

During an appearance on Lorraine, the doting mother – who shares Patricia with Chelsea footballing legend Frank Lampard – revealed that their daughter definitely takes after dad Frank. The doting mum explained: "He [Frank] is a very good hands-on dad. He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

MORE: Christine Lampard shows off baby Patricia in rare family snap

The One Show presenter also showered Frank's older daughters, Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with praise. Frank, 41, shares his two older girls with former fiancée Elen Rivas and Christine told Lorraine that she doesn't know what she'd do without them: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.