Christine Lampard reveals who baby Patricia looks like in rare family interview The TV star shares her one-year-old daughter with husband Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has opened up about her family life as she celebrates ten years with her soul mate, Frank Lampard. The couple share a baby daughter together, and during an appearance on Lorraine, the presenter revealed that her little girl Patricia is very much taking after her footballer dad.

WATCH: Christine talks about baby Patricia and hands-on dad Frank Lampard

"He is a very good hands-on dad," Christine said of her husband, before quipping: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great." She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

Christine said baby Patricia is the spitting image of her dad

Frank also has two daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with his former fiancée Elen Rivas. When asked about the sibling relationship between the two girls and baby Patricia, Christine gushed: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

Frank and Christine, who married in December 2015, stepped out for a very emotional night on Monday, the Pride of Britain Awards. And while the event celebrates the remarkable people of Britain, it was extra special for the couple, who were actually introduced to each other at the celebrity event ten years ago.

Frank and Christine met at Pride of Britain ten years ago

When Lorraine asked Christine if Piers Morgan had exaggerated, that he played matchmaker that night, the Loose Women panellist confirmed: "Well, he was part of it. To give him his due, he was, and he did do a bit of an introduction. Yes he was there at that moment, so I can't actually take it away from him. He is telling the truth for once!"

