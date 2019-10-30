Lisa Faulkner shares exciting news with fans Lisa wed John Torode on Thursday

Lisa Faulkner shared the exciting news with fans that she'll be back on TV on 3 November. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the newlywed revealed that John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen would return at the beginning of the month and that viewers can expect lots of new recipes. Beneath a video of herself and husband John Torode cooking up a storm in the kitchen, Lisa wrote: "Yipppeeee!! We are back Sunday 3rd November @itv 10.30am for lots of lovely recipes and fun!! #johnandlisasweekendkitchen @johntorodecooks."

Needless to say, fans were thrilled by the news. One wrote: "Oh good! I've missed this show," while another gleefully added: "Ooooh so excited!" We second that.

Lisa and John married at a star-studded ceremony on Thursday, and have since shared many beautiful pictures of their big day. The wedding reception took place at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire and in attendance were the likes of Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin, Amanda Holden and Nicola Stephenson. John's MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace also attended with his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini.

Lisa shared the exciting news on Instagram

Sweetly, Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie acted as her "best woman" and the TV star opted for a beautiful gown for the big day that featured chic lace detailing. Beneath the first photo shared with the public of her wedding to John, Lisa wrote: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn’t want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

