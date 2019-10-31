Lisa Faulkner shares new wedding photo and she looks incredible Lisa wed Masterchef star John Torode on Thursday

Lisa Faulkner has shared another beautiful photo of her wedding day. Lisa, 47, married Masterchef star John Torode, 54, on 24 October and of course the stunning photographs are still coming. On Thursday, Lisa posted a chic black and white snap of her in her wedding dress to Instagram with the caption: "Well @jamesfearphotography you made me look like a princess when I felt so full of nerves and anticipation and excitement just before the wedding ceremony. How a week flies my husband @johntorodecooks."

Many of her followers were quick to let the TV star know how beautiful she looked, and even Amanda Holden couldn't resist leaving a string of fire emojis beneath the breath-taking portrait.

Lisa shared the incredible snap on Instagram

Lisa and John married at a star-studded ceremony and have since shared many beautiful pictures of their big day. The wedding reception took place at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire and in attendance were the likes of Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin, Amanda Holden and Nicola Stephenson. John's MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace also attended with his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini.

Sweetly, Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie acted as her "best woman" and the TV star opted for a beautiful gown for the big day that featured chic lace detailing. Beneath the first photo shared with the public of her wedding to John, Lisa wrote: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn’t want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

John shared a picture on Instagram of them cutting their cake and wrote in the caption: "And then we cut the cake. We laughed, we cried, we sung, we danced, we had the most wonderful celebration of love with friends and family it was the best."

