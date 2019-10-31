Lisa Faulkner is raving over her NEW Marks & Spencer check coat New bride Lisa steps in married life VERY stylishly…

Lisa Faulkner may have just had her dream wedding, but it hasn't stopped her from hitting the shops soon after! On Wednesday evening, the newlywed shared a snap of her rocking a brand new coat, which came from Marks & Spencer. The checked boyfriend coat costs £159 and had a distinctive vintage look and a snug, double-breasted finish. We are obsessed with the bold checked pattern that had pops of red running through it. Wearing it over a cream jumper and jeans, Lisa said: "May never take this @marksandspencer coat off ..tried it on yesterday and ended up buying all sorts including pjs for me and my new husband! A little pick me up to keep me floating on cloud nine!!"

Lisa looked gorgeous in her M&S coat

M&S Shoppers are also big fans of the coat. One customer wrote a review online, which said: "I was looking for a long-length winter coat that was bright and would go with most of my wardrobe. This is a great fit and it’s warm too. Would recommend. Good quality too and have had loads of compliments about it!"

SHOP: £159, Marks & Spencer

Lisa and new husband John Torode, tied the knot in a beautiful autumn ceremony at Aynhoe Park on Thursday. Since their nuptials, the pair have been sharing sneak peeks into their glorious day with their followers - including a gorgeous photo of the happy couple looking picture-perfect against a stunning autumnal background."The autumn leaves... the colours… my husband @johntorodecooks and I smiling at each other under the tree," wrote Lisa in the caption.

Former Eastenders' actress Lisa wore a stunning dress with a lace overlay and cap sleeves for the ceremony, and changed into a second frock for the evening reception. The Celebrity MasterChef winner's sister Victoria shared a sneak peek at the gorgeous gown in an Instagram post from the couple's evening do, showing the pair embracing in a corridor, with the bride wearing a plain ivory fitted dress with spaghetti straps and a gathered waistband. Lisa wore her hair in the same half-up, half-down style, with her bespoke crystallised hair clip still in place. So dreamy...

