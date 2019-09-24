Jamie Oliver's wife Jools throws her support behind Lisa Faulkner - find out why Lisa Faulkner has shared her experiences of motherhood in a new book

Jools Oliver has heaped praise on Lisa Faulkner, who recently published a new book about her experience with motherhood. The book, entitled Meant to Be: My Journey to Motherhood, centres on her struggles with infertility and was released in June – and has already garnered lots of positive reviews. After reading the memoir herself, Jools immediately rushed to recommend the piece to her followers, writing alongside a photo: "Such a wonderful book. Thank you lovely Lisa x. A part of motherhood I hadn't really explored and it's wonderful, and beautiful. What a wonderful mum you are xxxx."

Upon seeing the heartwarming message, Lisa replied: "Thank you so much for your lovely words." The Celebrity MasterChef winner is a mum to daughter Billie, 13, who she adopted while she was married to ex-husband Chris Coghill. "She is like a ray of sunshine who constantly surprises me," Lisa said of her daughter in a previous interview with HELLO!. "She's kind, so funny and such a character."

Asked what had surprised her most about becoming a mum, she replied: "I never realised how very much my daughter would surprise me. Every day is something different, it's a challenge every day in a new way. I don't mean that in a bad way. You never know if you're getting it wrong or right. You just have to get in there and hope it comes out alright in the wash! And the other thing is… I said to Billie this morning, I never knew I could love somebody the way I love you."

Last year, Lisa - who is engaged to John Torode - opened up about her heartbreaking journey to motherhood, which saw her spend £35,000 on four rounds of failed IVF treatment, as well as suffering miscarriages and ectopic pregnancy. She later adopted her beloved daughter Billie in 2006.

