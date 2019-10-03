Stacey Solomon takes her first selfie with boyfriend Joe Swash since baby Rex's birth The Loose Women panellist welcomed little Rex in May

Ahead of her 30th birthday this week, Stacey Solomon made sure she posted a gushing tribute to her boyfriend Joe Swash. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Loose Women panellist shared a snap with the former EastEnders star and explained that this was the first selfie they have taken together alone since welcoming their son Rex in May. "Realised I haven't posted a picture of Joe and me on our own since before Rex was born," she wrote in the caption. "I think it's a combination of loving a family picture and momentary dislike for each other."

Praising Joe for being the most amazing dad, the mum-of-three added: "All jokes aside, I take the mickey out of him a LOT and moan at him MOST days but I bloody love this man. He brings me endless hours of laughter both with and at him, he loves me so much it makes my stomach happy and he is the best father and male role model I could ever wish for. So I forced him outside with me to sit on a soggy hay bale so I could get a picture with him in front of the autumn door to show my appreciation. I do love you @realjoeswashy very much."

Stacey's fans rushed to comment underneath the picture - with many revealing how much they love the TV star's "honest" posts. "Gorgeous couple love watching you pair, so so real and down to earth and funny," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Aww you’re being nice to him for a change! Love you guys xx." A third fan said: "Absolutely love this so real and such a nice picture of you both."

Rex is Stacey's first child with Joe. She is also a mother to two other sons from previous relationships - 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe shares a 12-year-old son, Harry, with his ex. The couple first met on I'm a Celebrity, got together in 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby in early 2019.

