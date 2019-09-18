Stacey Solomon relieved Joe Swash has returned home after week away - details The TV couple welcomed their first child in May

Stacey Solomon has revealed her relief at being reunited with her boyfriend Joe Swash, who was sent to the Maldives for work. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday evening, the Loose Women panellist shared a lovely throwback picture with Joe and their four-month-old son Rex. "Daddy's home today and Rex just found out he’s been in the Maldives for the last week," she wrote in the caption.

Explaining how she relished some time away from Joe, the mum-of-three added: "For the first day or two when Joe isn't here, it's absolute bliss. But that quickly wears off and I can't wait for him to be back with us all, play wrestling, giving us all the cuddles and doing a terrible job of washing up. Not sure how he’s going to feel about the state of our hallway though."

Fellow mums were quick to relate to the star, with one saying: "I'm exactly the same when my partner goes away. Though if he's away for more than two weeks. I struggle to adapt to having him back, messing with my routine." Another fan wrote: "I think it's so important to get that time where we miss our spouses!" A third post read: "I love the faces your little pickle pulls. He is a picture of you and Joe with his facial expressions. Makes my day."

Rex is Stacey's first child with her partner, ex-EastEnders actor Joe. Stacey, 29, is also a mother to two other sons from previous relationships - 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe shares a 12-year-old son, Harry, with his ex. The couple first met on I'm a Celebrity, got together in 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby in early 2019. Earlier this month, Rex made his first on-screen appearance on Loose Women as Stacey visited her colleagues prior to returning to work. "It's been really intense," she said of the time since Rex was born. She also paid credit to Joe's fathering skills, saying: "He's such an incredible dad, honestly. You are so lucky, little man."

