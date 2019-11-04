Kourtney Kardashian reveals emotional lesson her children are learning The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian has given a glimpse into family life away from the spotlight in a new blog post on Poosh - the lifestyle brand she founded at the beginning of the year. The article focused on travelling with children, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about the lesson she's teaching Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, about other people's lives and circumstances. Wanting to make her children aware of just how fortunate they are, the doting mum revealed that she likes to arrange for them to donate supplies to those in need every time they go on holiday.

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed the emotional lesson she's teaching her children

Watch: The Kardashian kids

The reality TV star wrote: " When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares rare photo of twins Max and Emme

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign

As well as doing good deeds when they are on holiday, Kourtney also encourages her children to do charity work at home too. In September 2018 during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother-of-three took her two oldest children to the Watts Empowerment Centre in LA – somewhere they often go to give back - where they donated handfuls of their old toys and clothes to those in need. They also spent time playing with the children.

READ: Kate Middleton's secret visit to pub with Chelsea mums revealed

Kourtney shares her three children with ex-partner Scott Disick, and the pair have even been on holiday together, along with Scott's girlfriend Sofia Richie, on several occasions this year. While Mason, Penelope and Reign appear on episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as Scott's new TV show, Flip It Like Disick, Kourtney has revealed that she would prefer for her children to follow a different career path from their parents when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.