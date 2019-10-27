Kourtney Kardashian shares new photo of son Mason next to heartbroken emoji in sweet tribute The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's son Mason is growing up too quickly!

It doesn't seem like five minutes ago that Kourtney Kardashian was announcing her pregnancy news to her family, with son Mason marking the first of the new generation of Kardashian children. Now nine, he is growing up quickly and his doting mum is not okay with it! On Instagram Stories, Kourtney shared a sweet photo of her first-born which was taken during a meal out, and simply captioned it with a heartbroken emoji and the words: "My baby." Mason is the oldest of Kourtney and Scott Disick's three children, and is a big brother to sister Penelope, seven, and four-year-old brother Reign, who shares the same birthday as him.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet tribute to son Mason with a heartbroken emoji

Along with his siblings, Mason is joined by plenty of younger cousins too. His aunt and uncle Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, while his aunt Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson. Rob Kardashian is dad to daughter Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, while Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott are parents to daughter Stormi.

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field throw their son Charlie an incredible birthday party

Kourtney is a doting mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign

Although Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, the pair have found a successful way to co-parent their children, and have even been on holiday together with their kids. Most recently, Kourtney and the children joined Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie on a trip to Finland, where they went to visit Santa's grotto. While Penelope and Reign were excited to visit Father Christmas, Mason was tired and wanted to stay in the car. However, they all enjoyed playing in the snow, with Kourtney sharing some cute photos of their trip on social media.

READ: Victoria Beckham shares adorable photo of Harper's new hairstyle

And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she was asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show. Kim Kardashian's older sister admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short.'" The doting mum also admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.