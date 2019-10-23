Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason is so grown up in new photo with dad Scott Disick Mason is Kris Jenner's oldest grandchild – and the first of the Kardashian grandchildren

Mason Disick is growing up so quickly! The oldest Kardashian grandchild was pictured in a new photo with Scott Disick over the weekend – and it looks like he will soon be towering over his dad. Scott had taken his first-born out shopping for trainers and shared a photo of them on Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Little boy's day out." Mason, nine, is inheriting his parents' love of fashion and was dressed in a white Anti-social club T-shirt, teamed with black sweatpants and trainers. Scott, meanwhile, looked cool in a grey jumper, jeans, white trainers and black sunglasses. Mason is the oldest of Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's children. The former couple are also parents to daughter Penelope, seven, and four-year-old son Reign.

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason enjoyed a day out with dad Scott Disick

Although Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, the pair have found a successful way to co-parent their children, and have even been on holiday together with their kids. Most recently, Kourtney and the children joined Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie on a trip to Finland, where they went to visit Santa's grotto. While Penelope and Reign were excited to visit Father Christmas, Mason was tired and wanted to stay in the car. However, they all enjoyed playing in the snow, with Kourtney sharing some cute photos of their trip on social media.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare photo of parents on their anniversary

Kourtney and Scott co-parent their children Mason, Penelope and Reign

READ: Nicole Kidman looks identical to sister in new photo

And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she was asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show. Kim Kardashian's older sister admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short.'" The doting mum also admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.