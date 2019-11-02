Rob Kardashian returns to Instagram to show off weight loss in two new photos The Keeping up with the Kardashians star is back in the public eye

A slimmed-down Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on Instagram this week. The designer tends not to post photos of himself to the social media site very often, preferring to showcase designs for his clothing company, Halfway Dead, or share pictures of his family, including adorable two-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with former partner Blac Chyna. But the star made an exception to his low-key ways in honour of Halloween, posting a photo of himself and his mum, Kris Jenner, dressed in costume.

Rob shared a Halloween photo with his mother, Kris Jenner

The 32-year-old captioned the picture: "Halloween 2019," adding a pumpkin emoji. He was dressed to emulate Papa Troll in a black t-shirt, green waistcoat and trousers and eye-catching scarlet wig and facial hair. Had he not captioned his mother in the photo, she would have been unrecognisable, as she was dressed all in black with a skeleton mask, to look like a character from the movie Coco. Several of his fans commented: "Lookin good!!" and one wrote: "ROB IS BACK" while Kourtney Kardashian commented: "Obsessed with you [heart emoji]."

That wasn't the only time he appeared on social media this weekend. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant also popped up in a photo his youngest sister Kylie shared showing herself with siblings Kendall and Rob, now clad in an orange sweatshirt, which she captioned: "5am birthday adventures with my two fav people." Kendall turns 24 on Sunday and held a star-studded costume party on Friday night to celebrate.

The 32-year old also featured in a behind-the-scenes snap on sister Kylie's account

Kim Kardashian commented on the photo of her family members: "My favorite photo!!!" adding three heart-eyes emojis, while Kendall herself added: "Best bday present ever." The newly svelte star seems happier these days, whereas in the past his fans, friends and family were concerned for his wellbeing. Rob even pulled out of appearing in Kim's wedding to Kanye in 2014, telling People magazine at the time: "I was doing my suit fittings in Paris right before the wedding and I just wasn’t comfortable. I’m 6’1″ and at my most I probably weighed 300 lbs."

