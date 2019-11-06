Christine Lampard shares very rare photos of her younger sister Nicola The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a series of images

Christine Lampard has posted a sweet birthday tribute to her younger sister Nicola on Instagram. The Loose Women panellist uploaded a series of snapshot showing the two siblings together, writing: "Happy Birthday to my amazing little sister @nikjayne81. You're simply the best." Among those to comment on the post was Countryfile star Julia Bradbury, who agreed: "Sisters are the best!" Fans, meanwhile, were quick to remark on the striking similarities between Christine and Nicola; while Nicola has blonde hair, the sisters share the same smile and eyes. "Twins!" one follower wrote, while another added: "What a couple of beauts… good genes!"

In recent months, Christine - who is married to former footballer Frank Lampard - has been sharing more and more of her family life with fans. The 40-year-old has posted a number of photos of her one-year-old child Patricia on Instagram – although she takes care to keep the little girl's face hidden from the camera. And during an appearance on Lorraine last month, she opened up about her young daughter and husband Frank. "He is a very good hands-on dad," Christine said of her spouse, before quipping: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great." She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

Frank also has two daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with his former fiancée Elen Rivas. When asked about the sibling relationship between the two girls and baby Patricia, Christine gushed: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."