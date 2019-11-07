Fearne Cotton opens up about her difficult battle with bulimia Fearne was speaking on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast

Fearne Cotton has spoken frankly about her battle with bulimia and revealed that the disease "ruled everything" when she was in her 20s. Speaking on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, the former Top of the Pops host said that during the earlier stages of her career she did not feel “cool enough, smart enough or good enough” when it came to her job, adding that bulimia acted as a “sort of weird, new release”.

Fearne, 38, continued: "It felt like a release, like every worry, every problem, thought, was just gone. It was like a little bit of euphoria afterwards. Of course, it wasn’t. I want to be very clear about that. It took quite a while physically to kind of move on from that, but mentally a very long time."

Fearne also produces her own wellbeing podcast

The mother-of-two started presenting children's TV when she was just 15 years old and in her 20s landed a gig as a Radio 1 DJ. Fearne now has a healthy relationship with food and recently launched a vegan cookbook of her very own (marking her second venture into the world of celebrity cookbooks). Fearne explained: "I’ve been very studious with food and careful about how I eat, how I cook and how I talk about food. I feel really good and recovered." The Celebrity Juice star also produces her own wellbeing podcast, Happy Place, in which she talks about everything that makes her happy and interviews guests.

Fearne's most recent cookbook, Happy Vegan, is full of scrumptious vegan recipes that are good for the soul and the planet. Fearne's close friend Holly Willoughby recently shared a snap of herself making Fearne's butternut squash pie, adding the caption: "Thank you beautiful @fearnecotton ...happy publication day! The butternut squash pie is AWESOME! #happyvegan."

