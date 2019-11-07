Ronnie Wood and wife Sally take twins Alice and Gracie on fun night out in London The Rolling Stones star shares his twins with wife Sally Wood

Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally are the doting parents to three-year-old twin girls, Alice and Gracie, and had the best night out with them on Tuesday night as they celebrated Bonfire Night in London. The celebrity couple took their daughters to watch a firework display, and Sally shared the sweetest photo of them on their way to the event. In the picture, which was posted on Instagram, the little girls were wrapped up warm in matching leopard print jacket from Fearne Cotton's Boots Mini Club clothing collection, which were teamed with pattered tights and cute pink hats with their names embroidered on them. "Fireworks we are ready," Sally captioned the photo.

Ronnie Wood's twins Alice and Gracie wore matching Fearne Cotton jackets during a family night out

The Rolling Stones star and his family live in south west London and have been documenting their daughters' milestones with fans since their arrival in 2016. Most recently, the little girls moved out of their cots, and Sally shared a sweet video of their personalised blankets that had been made for their new beds. The blankets had been made up of old T-shirts that they had been given by friends and family members that they have since grown out of.

Ronnie and his wife Sally travelled around America over the summer during the Rolling Stones tour

The family have settled back in London after their summer travelling around the States while the Rolling Stones were on tour. Sally shared regular updates of their adventures on social media, and enjoyed taking the girls out to see the various sites at each stop on the tour. The twins also had fun watching their dad on stage, and even had a go at pretending to announce them to the crowds in a sweet video shared on Instagram by their mum.

As well as Gracie and Alice, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie, Tyrone and Jesse – who is married to Fearne Cotton. While Fearne is private about her family life, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex last year.

Ronnie and Sally have previously spoken about their twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, with the Rolling Stones star saying of his youngest children and wife: "Any time I’m with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we’re all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It’s special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I’m a lucky man." The star added of Sally: "Sall's a natural mum, she’s amazing."

