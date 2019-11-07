Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals surprising upside to her jetlag The Loose Women panellist has just returned from India

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha may be suffering with jetlag, but the TV star revealed that there is one big advantage to her struggle. In an Instagram post, Nadia shared a snap of her face covered by an eye mask saying: "Jetlag queen." She also wrote: "Jet lag introduced me to 4.30 am this morning! Oh well more time in makeup for @Lorraine and @LooseWomen today! God knows I could do with a little help." Nadia also gave a shoutout to shift workers, calling anyone who works irregular hours "gladiators". "Can I just give a big shout out to all the shift workers out there! You are gladiators," she added.

The mother-of-two recently returned from a charity trek in the Himalayas with CoppaFeel. Nadia travelled to India with the breast cancer charity in a bid to raise awareness and money for the disease, and was joined by other famous faces including The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge, Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, as well as breast cancer survivors and others currently battling the disease.

Nadia shared the snap on Instagram

Last week the star shared an emotional video after taking a break from the trek, revealing that she was missing her family. The Loose Women star added that the experience was one of the hardest she'd ever embarked on, adding: "Mark and the girls, mum, dad, Dina, I love you."

Upon her return to the UK, the 54-year-old revealed that she'd lost half a stone, which comes as no surprise considering the mountain range is notoriously tough to traverse. Nevertheless, Nadia's fans expressed in the comment section of her video that they thought she'd shed too much weight and looked tired. One wrote: "You have lost so much weight, rest up honey," while another added: "Well done Nadia, you do look very tired but you have lost loads of weight, good to see you back home."

After landing back on British soil, Nadia referred to her time away as "an extraordinary experience" adding that the group was "pushed beyond our limits of physical and mental endurance".

