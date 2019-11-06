Nadia Sawalha reveals how much weight she's lost following charity trek The Loose Women panellist has returned to the UK after completing a charity trek

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha was one of the many celebrities who took part in CoppaFeel's charity trek in the Himalayas last week, and as a result of all the walking, the former EastEnders actress has lost half a stone. The mother-of-two opened up about her weight loss on her YouTube channel, and while she was happy about it, some of her fans were concerned about her and urged the star to take care of herself. In the comments section on her latest video, one wrote: "You have lost so much weight, rest up honey," while another added: "Well done Nadia, you do look very tired but you have lost loads of weight, good to see you back home." A third commented: "Poor Nadia looks like a wounded soldier with PTSD coming back from a war zone. Feel for her. Needs lots of R and R."

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has lost half a stone after her trek in India

Watch celebrity weight loss stories

Nadia had gone out to India with breast cancer charity CoppaFeel to raise money and awareness. She was joined by breast cancer survivors and those currently battling the disease, as well as a number of other famous faces, including The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge, Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown and Giovanna Fletcher. While she had a great time and felt a sense of achievement, the star found it hard being away from her family – who were never far away from her thoughts as she undertook the gruelling challenge. The star was overcome with emotion during her time away and had shared a video of herself in tears as she took a break from the trek last week. In the footage, she told her family how much she loved them and that it was harder than anything she had ever done. "Mark and the girls, mum, dad, Dina, I love you," she said.

MORE: Ola Jordan shares surprise Strictly throwback photo

The TV star is suffering from jet lag since the trek

Nadia received the best welcome home surprise on Sunday when she was joined by her husband Mark Adderley, their daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12, along with her parents and older sister Dina, to watch the debut episode of her new cooking show, Nadia's Family Feasts. The actress captured the sweet reunion on her popular YouTube channel, and filmed everyone's reactions as they watched her on the television. While all of Nadia's family were impressed with her latest television venture, her mum Betty was more blasé about it all.

READ: What Kevin Clifton told Alex Scott when the microphones were left on

When the TV presenter pointed out that her programme was listed in the television guide, her mum replied: "Yea? Well, it's a TV guide, of course it's going to be on there." Nadia laughed: "Yes, but it's exciting seeing it on the screen." Admitting she was "nervous" as it was the first time she had seen the programme, Nadia questioned: "What if nobody watches it?" However, after seeing it all, the star was happy with how it had turned out, as her family gave a round of applause and congratulated her.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.