Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has an emotional family reunion The TV presenter admitted she was a "broken woman"

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has reunited with her family following her trek in the Himalayas to raise money for charity CoppaFeel. After admitting just how much she missed them during her time away in India, the TV presenter was delighted to be back with her husband Mark Adderley and their daughters Maddie, 16, and 12-year-old Kiki. The star shared a video of her journey home from the airport, and later admitted she was a "broken woman" after pushing herself to her limits during the charity trek. In a video on Instagram, she said: "We raised money, very important, raised awareness, very important. But I must admit, I'm a broken woman, absolutely broken."

Nadia Sawalha reunited with her family following her trek in the Himalayas

Nadia was overcome with emotion during her time away and had shared a video of herself in tears as she took a break from the trek last week. In the footage, she told her family how much she loved them and that it was harder than anything she had ever done. "Mark and the girls, mum, dad, Dina, I love you," she said. The former EastEnders actress had gone out to India with many inspirational women, many of whom have either suffered from breast cancer or are currently battling the disease. Other celebrities on the trek included Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge, and Giovanna Fletcher.

The TV presenter shares daughters Maddie and Kiki with husband Mark Adderley

At the beginning of Nadia's trek, she shared another emotional video on social media – this time reflecting on Mark's 15 years of sobriety. She posted a short video message online to wish her husband a happy sober birthday and welled up as she spoke about his achievement. She said: "So this is a happy sober birthday to Mark. You know how I feel about you being sober but I wanted to say it really publicly because I think it's a very public thing, not drinking. It's the one drug in the world that you have to apologise for not doing. I know how hard it is and how hard it's been for you to stay 15 years sober for us, because you love us, me and the girls."

She continued: "I'm just so proud of you. I wanted to say that publicly and I'm sorry I'm in the Himalayas and not celebrating with you. I couldn't be more proud of you. Happy birthday." She captioned the video: "To my darling Mark!! (Sorry this is late – and out of sync – it's been so difficult trying to post things from India – but better late than never)."

