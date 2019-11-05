Nadia Sawalha reunites with sister and parents to watch her new cooking show for first time The Loose Women panellist was delighted to be back with her family over the weekend

Nadia Sawalha spent the last week trekking in the Himalayas to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel, and missed her family a lot while she was in India. So over the weekend, the Loose Women panellist was delighted to be reunited with her loved ones back in the UK. The mother-of-two invited her parents and older sister Dina over to her house to watch the first episode of her new cooking show, Nadia's Family Feasts and was also joined by her husband Mark Adderley and daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12. The former EastEnders actress captured the sweet reunion on her popular YouTube channel, and filmed everyone's reactions as they watched her on the television. While all of Nadia's family were impressed with her latest television venture, her mum Betty was more blasé about it all.

Nadia Sawalha's sister Dina came over to her house to watch her new cooking show with her

When the TV presenter pointed out that her programme was listed in the television guide, her mum replied: "Yea? Well, it's a TV guide, of course it's going to be on there." Nadia laughed: "Yes, but it's exciting seeing it on the screen." Admitting she was "nervous" as it was the first time she had seen the programme, Nadia questioned: "What if nobody watches it?" However, after seeing it all, the star was happy with how it had turned out, as her family gave a round of applause and congratulated her.

The former Celebrity MasterChef winner has her own Sunday cooking show on ITV

Nadia's family were never far from her thoughts as she undertook a gruelling trek in India with her CoppaFeel team – made up of fellow celebrities and women who have either suffered from breast cancer or are currently battling the disease. The star was overcome with emotion during her time away and had shared a video of herself in tears as she took a break from the trek last week. In the footage, she told her family how much she loved them and that it was harder than anything she had ever done. "Mark and the girls, mum, dad, Dina, I love you," she said.

Nadia's family were very proud of her

At the beginning of Nadia's trek, she shared another emotional video on social media – this time reflecting on Mark's 15 years of sobriety. She posted a short video message online to wish her husband a happy sober birthday and welled up as she spoke about his achievement. She said: "So this is a happy sober birthday to Mark. You know how I feel about you being sober but I wanted to say it really publicly because I think it's a very public thing, not drinking. It's the one drug in the world that you have to apologise for not doing. I know how hard it is and how hard it's been for you to stay 15 years sober for us, because you love us, me and the girls."

She continued: "I'm just so proud of you. I wanted to say that publicly and I'm sorry I'm in the Himalayas and not celebrating with you. I couldn't be more proud of you. Happy birthday." She captioned the video: "To my darling Mark!! (Sorry this is late – and out of sync – it's been so difficult trying to post things from India – but better late than never)."

