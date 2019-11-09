Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of her adorable niece Holly is best known for her role on This Morning

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare photo of her seven-year-old niece Lola, and it's for a great cause. The This Morning host took to Instagram with a snap of Lola and revealed that the little girl is trying to raise money for charity by participating in a sponsored silence. We could all take a leaf out of Lola's book!

Holly added the caption: "My seven year old chatterbox niece, Lola, found out about @bbccin #childreninneed and announced she wanted to help raise some money to help other children. So today, she's doing a 24 hour sponsored silence... which, as a fellow chatterbox, I can assure you is no mean feat! She's doing amazingly well so far and it would be magical if you could help spur her on! Go Lola Thank you xxx."

Holly is godmother to her niece Lola, the daughter of her sister Kelly. The doting aunt often spends time with her family, and will occasionally share snaps of the young children. In July, the 38-year-old shared another adorable snap with her niece Darcy, who could be seen applying sun cream to her aunt's face as the pair lay next to each other. In the caption, Holly wrote: "When your beautiful niece #darcyblueeyes knows how to look after your skin in this heatwave... @garnieruk #ad ... and yes Darcy was the baby on the front of my #trulyhappybaby book." Darcy is Holly's niece on husband Dan Baldwin's side of the family.

Of course, Holly is also known to gush about her own children and on Thursday revealed that she and her three kids all watch Strictly Come Dancing together on Saturday nights. When contestants Anton du Beke and Emma Barton appeared on the This Morning sofa, Holly told them: "I was sitting there trying to guess the score with the kids. I was so upset, I thought you would be getting tens."

