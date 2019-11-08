Holly Willoughby and her kids' Marks & Spencer Christmas pyjamas are adorable Match your Christmas PJs with your kids this year...

Holly Willoughby is ready for Christmas! How do we know? Because she's already got her Christmas pyjamas ready! On Thursday evening, the ITV favourite shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of five sets of festive Pjs, wrapped up with a gold ribbon. A pair for her and husband Dan, and a pair for her children Harry, Chester and Belle. They are from Marks & Spencer and are navy blue, with images of snowflakes falling and penguins skiing emblazoned over them. How cute! The blonde beauty wrote: "That's Christmas Eve sorted!" With the kids set starting at just £10, and the adult versions costing £19.50, they won't break the bank and are currently available online now.

Kids Marks & Spencer PJ's, from £10, Marks & Spencer

Holly has been a brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer since 2018 and it's a collaboration that she really enjoys taking part in. Speaking to HELLO! she said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be really believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

Adult version, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

This year, Holly, 38, has a new festive job - she will be teaming up with Bradley Walsh, starring in a brand new family entertainment show called Take Off.

Holly is excited for Christmas and has her whole family kitted out

The BBC1 show will see the pair give their studio audience the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Lapland and will be shown at Christmas.

The TV presenter has been sharing various snaps of her behind the scenes filming, and we are excited for the show to start. Last week, Holly uploaded a snap of her and Bradley, and wrote: "I spent a dreamy afternoon with this bundle of joy! First day filming for #takeoff @bbc ... things are looking good @bradderswalsh ... can’t wait for the next one!"

