Royals & celebs rocking winter's red shoe trend: Duchess Meghan, Victoria Beckham, Queen Letizia & Co It's a sassy look for winter parties

Ooh, we love a red shoe! It just screams fun, doesn't it? Well, this season is all about sexy scarlet footwear, from rouge pumps to sassy red heels and gorgeous berry boots. Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Victoria Beckham have all stepped out in a sleek red heel over the past week - and the Duchess of Sussex wowed in an all-red ensemble in October too. There's some fabulous red footwear on the high street now so this is one trend we're definitely following, just in time for all those Christmas parties. Take a look at these royals and stars in red heels to get some shoe inspo this season...

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia of Spain looked stunning in a Victoria Beckham two-piece paired with some bright red suede slingbacks by Caroline Herrera on Tuesday. The Spanish royal added that vibrant pop of colour with her sassy footwear, which contrasted perfectly against her monochrome outfit.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's hilarious NEW slogan T-shirt will make you giggle

Holly Willoughby

Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Wiloughby

This Morning host Holly is also on board with the red heel trend. We loved her claret-hued Reiss boots which she wore on the show recently. Good news! They are still available to buy online for £350.

Duchess Meghan

We're still gushing over Meghan's recent all-red outfit which she wore to a gender equality event at Windsor Castle in October. The royal dressed in a Boss skirt, Joseph top and these divine cabernet suede heels by Sarah Flint, priced £276.

MORE: Royal Style Watch: 10 best regal outfits of the week

Victoria Beckham

Photo credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

We just love VB's amazing over the knee open toe boots! The fashion designer wore them on Thursday for an appearance on Canadian TV. Victoria sticks to the red shoe style rule: keep your outfit hue simple to let your footwear do the talking. Her Jasmin boots are £990 form her own label.

Queen Maxima

The Dutch royal looked so on-trend in this all-check ensemble with the chicest deep red stilettos on Wednesday. They're the kind of heels you'll wear again and again, so a fab investment we say.

Naomi Campbell

Slinky red evening gown, check. Super-sexy high heeled red sandals, check. We adored the supermodel's glam look and sky-high heels in Los Angeles this week.

Nicole Kidman

Hollywood star Nicole showed us all how it's done in this cute ensemble on 3rd November. The actress was stunning in a floor-length ivory gown with red bow pumps and matching earrings and lippy at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards.

SHOP THE BEST RED SHOES

SHOP Lace-up heeled ankle sock boots, £24, Missguided

SHOP Croc-effect leather pumps, £440, Aquazzura @ Net-a-Porter

SHOP Block heel knee boot, £90, Office

SHOP Suedette bow back shoes, £24.99, New Look

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.