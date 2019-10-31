Strictly's Lisa Armstrong shares rare photo with lookalike mum Lisa split from Ant McPartlin in 2017

Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has shared a rare photo of herself with mum Linda and they look so much alike! Lisa was joined by her mum on her 43rd birthday and it looks like the pair had a blast celebrating together. In the snap, shared to Instagram, Lisa and Linda are all smiles with the latter proudly holding up a bottle of champagne to the camera. The talented makeup artist added the caption: "Celebrating my birthday with mama… #lovehersomuch #shesthebest."

WATCH: Alex Scott & Neil Jones play Hello/Goodbye!

Many of Lisa's fans were quick to point out how sweet the snap was and how important it is to spend as much time with loved ones as possible. One follower wrote: "Lovely pic of you both," with another sentimentally adding: "Wish my mum was still alive. Love and cherish her."

MORE: Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong shares why she feels 'overwhelmed and emotional' on her birthday

Lisa shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife celebrated her birthday on Sunday and kept her fans updated with her antics, but the 43-year-old also revealed that she was feeling emotional on her big day. Posting a photo which showed three beautiful white bouquets alongside a Jo Malone gift bag, she wrote: "Feeling very overwhelmed and emotional...Thank you for all your kind words, happy birthdays, cards, flowers and presents."

MORE: Lisa Armstrong lands exciting new role alongside Stacey Dooley - details

The much-deserved celebrations came at the end of a full-on week for Lisa, who would have been kept on her toes over the weekend with Strictly's Halloween themed show, which involved lots of impressive makeup looks – it was zombies and witches galore! We’re glad that Lisa was able to let her hair down at the end of such a busy few days at work.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.