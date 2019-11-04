Lisa Armstrong stuns fans with flawless makeup - take a look The Strictly makeup artist looks fabulous!

She is the makeup artist behind the incredible looks on Strictly Come Dancing, so it's no wonder Lisa Armstrong knows a thing or two about getting dolled up! The 43-year-old, who is still finalising her divorce settlement with ex-husband Ant McPartlin, surprised her Instagram followers after she shared a gorgeous selfie, looking absolutely amazing with flawlessly applied makeup. "Happy Sunday everyone... #workselfie #strictlysaturdays," she wrote alongside the snap, which was taken backstage during Strictly Come Dancing.

Lisa Armstrong shared this stunning selfie

Fans rushed to comment on her preened makeover, with one saying: "Contouring on point." Another remarked: "Your hair colour and style really suit you, very glamorous xx." A third post read: "@lisaamkup you are killing it again with your stunning good looks." A fourth fan stated: "Gorgeous as always Lisa... xxx."

MORE: Gorka Marquez melts hearts with sweet photo of baby Mia on special milestone

The post comes one week after Lisa celebrated her 43rd birthday with her loved ones. However, despite the celebrations, the makeup artist revealed that she was feeling emotional on her big day. Posting a photo that showed three beautiful white bouquets alongside a Jo Malone gift bag, she wrote: "Feeling very overwhelmed and emotional...Thank you for all your kind words, happy birthdays, cards, flowers and presents."

READ: Alex Scott officially welcomes Kevin Clifton into her squad after spectacular dance

Lisa has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. Last week, a representative for Lisa confirmed to HELLO! that she has landed a guest judging role on Stacey Dooley's BBC Three show Glow Up. The talent series follows ten makeup artists on their journey to become Britain's next make-up star.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.