X Factor's Lucy Spraggan confirms split from wife Georgina Gordon

Former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan has confirmed her split from her wife Georgina Gordon following "six years of joy". Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 28-year-old posted a heartfelt statement to announce the sad news. "It's with sadness to let you know that after nearly six years of joy, fun and true love Georgina and I have decided to part ways," she wrote. "We have shared the most amazing times and life together, and we are truly grateful for knowing love at its full capacity. We will continue on our paths as ultimate friends, and dog Mums, united by the bond and memories we will always have."

She added: "We are eternally thankful for the support you have offered to us; in this time of hardship we appreciate space and time to deal with the change." The separation comes six months after Lucy revealed they had fostered 12 children whilst undergoing fertility treatment. "A common misconception is that foster kids are so troubled they’re going to come into your house and smash everything up," she told the Mirror at the time. "But since my wife of three years Gina and I got into fostering, we have found it nothing but rewarding."

Lucy, who found fame after appearing on the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012 alongside Rylan Clark-Neal and James Arthur, married wife Georgina in 2016 after three years of dating. In 2016, Lucy opened up about starting a family during an appearance on Loose Women, confessing: "It's the next thing on the cards… There's so many different ways to think about it, like how to do it and stuff. You can go and meet people at fertility clinics and see what's happening. We're not sure yet. Maybe a friend."

