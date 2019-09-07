Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik split after four years of marriage The couple released a joint statement

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have confirmed that they have split after four years of marriage. The New Girl actress and her film producer husband released a joint statement on Friday confirming they are no longer "life partners". The statement read: "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners." The exes have two children together, Elsie, four, and Charlie, two. "We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time," the couple added.

The couple confirmed their split on Friday

According to reports, Zooey and Jacob actually split several months before they publicly announced their separation. They were last seen together at a public event in May 2018 at a Heal The Bay fundraiser. And they were last seen on social media together in April of this year when Zooey shared a snap of them smiling and holding hands on her Instagram account. Zooey was previously married to the lead singer of Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard, from September 2009 until 2012.

Zooey and Jacob haven't been pictured on social media together since April this year

Zooey and Jacob met on the set of the Bill Murray comedy Rock the Kasbah. They confirmed their engagement in January 2015 and got married that summer, around the same time they welcomed their first child, daughter Elsie, in July. Earlier this year, the American actress opened up about her life as a mum, admitting she has yet to show her children any of her work. She told People: "To them, I’m just umm. They don’t really watch TV, anyway. They don’t watch anything. It’s basically books and colouring books and toys and stuff."

