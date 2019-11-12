Dennis Quaid has the best response to his Parent Trap co-star after engagement joke The actor is best known for playing Nick Parker in the Parent Trap

Dennis Quaid has responded to his Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix's hilarious remark following the news of his engagement to Laura Savoie last month. The 65-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Nick Parker in the hit 1998 Disney movie, surprised fans after he revealed he popped the question for the fourth time to his 26-year-old partner Laura. In response to the news, Elaine – who played his conniving on-screen fiancée Meredith Blake - made a reference to her character by tweeting: "Watch out for those twins." She played Nick's 26-year-old partner, who wanted to send his wayward twins, Hallie and Annie, off to boarding school once they were married.

Dennis announced his engagement to Laura last month

Thankfully, Dennis took the jibe in jest as he told People that he was actually in Napa, California, where they shot the movie, when he saw Elaine's tweet. "You know what that came out and we just happened, Laura and I, to be in Napa, cause I got music gigs up there," he explained. "We went to the Staglin Ranch where we shot Parent Trap - the house – and we have a picture of us in front of the house that we want to send to Elaine."

GALLERY: Prince William and Kate Middleton support mental health text support service

Elaine Hendrix starred alongside Dennis in Parent Trap

Speaking about his fiancée, Dennis added: "She is just the most fabulous, wonderful, deepest, sweetest, funniest, very intelligent, gorgeous, loving, caring - I have a lot of adjectives. She is an incredible person." This will be Dennis' fourth marriage, as he was previously married to actress PJ Soles from 1978 to 1983, then Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001. He then tied the knot with real estate agent Kimberly Buffington in 2004, but it was not meant to be and the pair parted ways in 2016. He shares one son, The Boys star Jack, with Meg, and twins Thomas and Zoe with Kimberly.

MORE: Katya Jones and Mike Bushell receive the best leaving present after Strictly exit

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.