Stacey Dooley has revealed that she finds it "mad" that people choose to discuss her dating life over her professional life. Speaking in November to Hunger magazine, the former Strictly Come Dancing star spoke frankly about the topic, and added that she wished there was more of a focus on her profession and the important issues she explores in her documentaries.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley and Aljaz talk about Stacey's disastrous Cha Cha

The 32-year-old explained: "It honestly blows my mind, that people care about who I fancy, or who I’m dating, when professionally I’m conducting interviews with some of the most recognisable terrorists in the world. Or covering paedophilic rings. Or discussing youth homelessness. Or conflict in Syria and Iraq. Or mental health units. Femicide rates in Honduras… I could go on and on. These are all topics worthy of front-page news. But you know what makes the front page of the tabloids? Who I’m with romantically and supposedly trusted sources, quoting completely untrue statements. It’s mad."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing confirm their exciting 2020 tour line-up

Stacey in the recent issue of Hunger

MORE: Kevin Clifton spends more time apart from Stacey Dooley as she travels to Spain

Stacey is currently in a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton, who she won the competition with in 2018. In January, the pair will be immersing themselves in dance fever once more for Strictly's live tour alongside 2019 contestants Alex Scott, Catherine Tyldesley, Kelvin Fletcher, Emma Barton, Karim Zeroual, Mike Bushell and Saffron Barker. Stacey will be the tour's host.

Stacey's part in the upcoming tour was announced in an official statement that read: "They will be joined by new tour host and reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley, and the tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the tour) and Bruno Tonioli. The line-up of professional dancers will be announced soon."

In September Stacey revealed that she was over the moon to be on hosting duties for next year's tour, saying: "I’m so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again! I’m really looking forward to hosting the tour... I hope I’ll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.