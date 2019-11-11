Strictly Come Dancing confirm their exciting 2020 tour line-up 7 celebrities will be donning their sparkling dancing shoes again in January

The seven celebrities for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing live tour has been confirmed. Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott, soap star Catherine Tyldesley, former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, BBC Breakfast reporter Mike Bushell and social media sensation Saffron Barker will all be putting on their dancing shoes once again when the nationwide tour returns in January.

The official statement read: "They will be joined by new tour host and reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley, and the tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the tour) and Bruno Tonioli. The line-up of professional dancers will be announced soon." Shortly after the news was confirmed, fan favourite Kelvin tweeted: "It's official! Myself and my hips will be coming to a venue near you." In a statement, he said: "The Strictly experience is really like no other – the training and work that goes into it is immense. I feel like I’ve really pushed myself, but it's completely worth it. I’m very much looking forward to continuing this adventure on tour next year!"

"I'm really excited for next year's tour – I hope I'll get the chance to perform some of my favourite routines again," added Alex. "Strictly has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I'm thrilled that I'll get to dance for everyone who has voted for me on the TV series." Meanwhile, Karim explained: "Dancing every week is such a buzz and I really love it. Performing live in some of the biggest arenas and meeting all the people who have supported me along the way is going to be an amazing and unforgettable experience."

Reigning champion Stacey will replace Ore Oduba as the tour's host from January next year, where she will travel to 32 shows around the country. Opening in Birmingham, the live tour will waltz its way to arenas around the UK with cities including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and London. Audiences of the live tour will get to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show by voting for their favourite couple.

