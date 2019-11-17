Eamonn Holmes gives update on dog Maggie following ill health

Eamonn Holmes has given an update on his dog Maggie following her series of injuries over the past few weeks. The This Morning presenter – who shares his four-legged friend with wife Ruth Langsford – posted a cute photo of Maggie on Instagram following a trip to the park, where she was looking far healthier. The dad-of-four wrote in the caption that the pair had enjoyed a walk in the park, prompting fans to comment on the sweet image. "She is so beautiful," one wrote, while another added: "Bless little Maggie I just love doggies." A third added: "Aww, Maggie is so cute."

Eamonn Holmes' dog Maggie has been through the wars recently

The TV star and wife Ruth had their fair share of worries over Maggie recently. At the beginning of October, the canine developed a wound and had to wear a collar for several days while it healed. Just a week later, Maggie jumped out the car and dislocated her shoulder, and had to be taken to the vets for a second time. The celebrity couple were also worried about their dog during Bonfire Night as she is frightened of fireworks. Eamonn shared a photo of himself holding Maggie and trying to comfort her from the noise as fireworks were being set off near their home. "Just as she gets through her physical battles this past fortnight... along come the #Fireworks. Had to hold Maggie close this weekend. Hurts to see animals so frightened," he wrote in the caption.

The This Morning presenter recently shared a photo of Maggie at the vets after hurting her shoulder

Eamonn and Ruth adopted the Border Collie cross in 2011 after Eamonn fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre. After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete. In April, Eamonn shared a photo with Maggie in honour of National Pet Day, saying she had made him a better person. "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn't understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along," he wrote at the time.

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford live in Surrey with their pet dog and son Jack

While Ruth and Eamonn both have packed schedules during the week, for the majority of the weekends they prefer nothing more than spending time at home together. The celebrity couple live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack. Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

