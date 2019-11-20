Amanda Holden made a rare public appearance with her younger sister Debbie on Wednesday. The TV star and her lookalike sibling strolled arm-in-arm through London's Leicester Square after a morning at the Heart Radio studios, where Amanda presents the breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston. Debbie joined her big sis for a very special reason as Amanda was being honoured by her previous drama school. The 48-year-old was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from Mountview Drama School.

Amanda and her lookalike sister Debbie

Sharing her exciting news on Instagram, Amanda shared a sweet boomerang video of her and this year's graduating class while clad in an orange graduation robe and cap. Amanda, who graduated from the drama school back in 1992, was so thrilled with her achievement that she also updated her Instagram biography to "Dr Amanda Holden!" Captioning the clip, she proudly wrote: "Today I had the great privilege of being awarded an honorary degree - Doctor of Letters from my incredible drama school @mountviewldn where I graduated in 1992… thrilled to have shared the day with these talented students. Dr Mandy Holden will see you now."

Amanda was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from Mountview Drama School.

Sharing another image of herself on her special day, she added: "Remember, always, always pursue your dreams. You and your fellow @mountviewldn students are coming from the best possible place to do that, especially with the incredible new building in #Peckham that I visited this month. I have such fond memories of my time at Mountview, they really gave me the tools to do absolutely anything I wanted and I’ve never looked back. 27 years ago a degree after my three years didn’t exist. I’m delighted times have moved on... and The Arts (Drama) gets the acknowledgement it deserves- so go out there and show the world what you’ve got."

Debbie never missed one her Amanda's performances

Amanda also shared a sweet image of herself and Debbie on her Instagram Stories, captioning it: "My sister @deblholden never missed a show I did." Debbie shared the same image to her Instagram page, proudly captioning it: "My sister the Doctor! #doctorate #mountview #nevermissedaperformance."

