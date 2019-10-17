Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie interviews Angelina Jolie with a little help from her mum Amanda's daughter is a journalist in the making!

Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie is only seven, but she's already following in her mum's footsteps! The adorable little girl went to work with her mum on Thursday, and got to help her interview Maleficent 2 stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. Opening the interview, Hollie asked them: "Do you think there's good and bad in everyone?" to which Angelina answered: "I think bad is usually in people who are afraid and they do bad things, but they aren't strong people those people, and good people are usually very strong." Hollie adorably looked over to Amanda smiling as Angelina answered her question, delighted to be meeting two of the stars of the latest Disney film.

Amanada Holden's daughter Hollie interview Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning with her mum

Angelina was then asked by Amanda about the positive messages in the film. " The film is very much about family I think, and how we don’t have to be built in the same way in order to be united and I think this film is full of so many amazing positive messages for younger people. How important is it for you to play roles that give a lovely message to younger people?" The Hollywood actress replied: "Absolutely, especially when you know that the audience are young. I think it's usually the adults that need to be reminded of these messages." Looking at Hollie, she added: "Because you guys already know."

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools treasures precious moment with daughter

Angelina Jolie recently reunited with son Maddox in Japan following his move to South Korea

The doting mum then brought up her children into the conversation, and spoke about the importance of family being more than blood – something the film reflects on. "But it's really important to strengthen these messages when you are young. And the message that family is not just blood. You know, half of my children are not my blood and they are absolutely my family and my children and I love them so much. So it's very important to understand that there are many ways to have family," she said.

READ: Prince Andrew hosts Sarah Ferguson's 60th birthday party

Angelina has been supported by her children during the launch of Maleficent 2 and her oldest son Maddox attended the premiere in Japan. The teenager left home in September to attend university in South Korea, and Angelina accompanied him on his adventure to help him get settled into his halls. The mum-of-six has since spoken about how much she's missing Maddox. Talking to Entertainment Tonight shortly after waving him off, she said: "I at some point had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just… and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.