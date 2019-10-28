Amanda Holden reveals real reason she broke her leg – and it's very heroic! The TV star broke her leg while on holiday with husband Chris Hughes and their youngest daughter Hollie

Amanda Holden has proved just how much of a super mum she is after revealing the real reason she broke her leg. The TV star was chatting about the incident on Monday morning's Heart Breakfast show, which occurred during a recent holiday to Cyprus with her husband Chris Hughes and their youngest daughter Hollie. Opening up to co-host Jamie Theakston, Amanda explained that she had been persuaded to go on an inflatable assault course in the sea with her little girl, but all hell had let loose when they went on it as a group of children were being unkind to Hollie. This resulted in the seven-year-old getting upset and swimming away from the float, but as Amanda tried to catch up with her, she fell off the inflatable platform and twisted her leg back into the sea.

She told Jamie: "My eldest daughter was on a school trip and so Hollie was on her own with me and Chris and she was desperate to get on this thing. Daddy, obviously if you've seen my husband’s hair, it's fabulous, he did not want to get his hair wet so he was on the sun lounger and Mummy said 'do you know what, I won't read my book and have an Aperol Spritz like normal, I'll try and be a good mother'. So I went on this assault course and I went round and round loads of times on my hands and knees like the geriatric I am and then there were these kinds of kids who were bombing it round and in the end, they bashed into Hollie and I kind of said 'excuse me', I was looking around for their mum and dad going come on you can’t do that on this. And they winded Hollie and she was upset."

Amanda continued: "And so she swam off and I was like 'oh no I’m going to have to go after her'. And there were three stepping stones that I had previously crawled over. So I ran them really quick, made it and then when I got to the inflatable platform – obviously I’m in the sea, it was soaking wet, and I fell and I twisted my leg back on itself and I fell back into the sea." The star admitted that she knew that her leg was broken, despite never having broken a bone in her life. "I felt sick and so I swam back one-legged, swearing under my breath, obviously as there were children present, trying to wave at Chris who was soaking up the sun," she said. "I had to have a general coz they put in a metal plate which is the best way to cure it apparently and heal quickly. Because I’m very impatient and I hate sitting still. But the cast, there's a cast that they moulded to just under my leg, so I can kind of lift my leg in and out of it, coz the dressing and stuff has to be changed. So it's hard underneath but soft on the top."

Despite being in a lot of pain, Amanda has carried on as normal and was back at work on Monday morning following her holiday incident. The star also stepped out with her crutches for the first time on Thursday afternoon as she attended the wedding of John Torode and Lisa Faulkner. Most recently, the mother-of-two graced the red carpet on Monday evening at the Pride of Britain Awards, at Grosvenor House in London. Styled by Karl Willett, the Britain's Got Talent judge wowed in a gorgeous blue floor-length dress, which featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and statement pink flowers. She teamed it with elegant diamond earrings and ditched her usual high heels for more practical shoes.

