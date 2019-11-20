Amanda Holden wows in the funkiest Zara dress we've ever seen

Amanda Holden looked as stunning as ever on Wednesday morning as she headed to Heart Radio, rocking a beautiful pink silk dress that came from Zara. The flowing design featured a rounded neckline with scarf collar, long sleeves and funky buttons. It looked very Versace-esque and really suited the 48-year-old. Priced at £99.99, it's selling out fast online, so be quick if you fancy it hanging up in your wardrobe. The ITV star added a gold belt and made the look her own by adding comfortable trainers. As ever, her Instagram fans were made up with the look, and her latest outfit snap generated lots of positive comments, One fan wrote: "Oh wow! Stunning dress." Another added: "How can you look so fabulous EVERY MORNING??" We were just thinking the same…

Zara is a high street store that the mother-of-two regularly heads to. Last week, the ITV favourite teamed her tartan skirt with a festive red satin shirt which had a great price tag of £29.99. We were especially taken with the statement gathered cuffs; it gave the whole look a very glam edge.

Silk dress, £99.99, Zara

We love that the glam TV star often rocks affordable, accessible pieces. Her stylist Karl Willett told HELLO!: " I would describe Amanda's style as fresh and elegant - she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to create these looks from the high street."

The pair has a great working relationship, especially during the Britain's Got Talent live shows. "Amanda is a dream to work with," Karl revealed. " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years." Can we come and be your assistant, Karl?

