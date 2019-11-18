Amanda Holden nails winter wedding fashion in a stunning velvet gown

If you had any doubt about how to look glam at a winter wedding, turn to Amanda Holden for style tips. The colder weather was not going to impact the Heart Radio star's fabulous style as she posting a photo of herself wearing the most gorgeous maroon velvet dress to Instagram. And she looks so good you'd think she was part of the wedding party.

While the Alexandre Vauthier dress is meant to have a plunging neckline, Amanda, styled by Karl Willet, opted for a more modest look by wearing it as a higher V-neck. With square shoulders, a touch of sparkle with the belted waist and a figure-hugging fit, the Britain's Got Talent judge ensured all eyes were on her. Available to buy online for £1,520, the floor-length gown is worth every penny.

Paired with matching deep red nails, her blonde hair in bouncy curls and an elegant beauty look consisting of pink lips and dark eyes, there is no doubt that Amanda has nailed the winter wedding guest look. The 48-year-old shared a photo of her glam outfit on Instagram with the caption: "Off to a #winter #wedding with #mylub", sending her 1.3 million followers into a frenzy. Taking to the comments section to shower her with compliments, Tess Daly wrote: "STUNNING [fire emojis]", while Katie Piper commented: "winter vibes" and a fan said: "So GORGEOUS Amanda!"

Although we are in love with the deep red wine hue, fans of the dress will be pleased to know that it also comes in several other colours and materials. A black velvet version is a timeless classic for the party season, or if you're looking for a lighter material for a summer wedding, then there is also a similar silk teal blue or blush pink gown. One for any occasion!

It's also worth noting that there is no sign of her recent leg injury she obtained during a family holiday to Cyprus. From her work outfits to the red carpet, the star has incorporated her scooter, leg cast and even different coloured crutches into all of her outfits since the accident. Some of her most notable looks include the black and pink Safiyaa dress she wore to the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards, matching her red crutches to the red carpet, the Sosandar black and white knitted dress she wore for Heart Radio, with a matching black cast, and the gold suit she recently wore to party in London with Piers Morgan, complete with leopard print crutches.

