Holly Willoughby has left fans confused after she shared a photo of a dog enjoying a walk in an autumnal London park on Friday. The presenter usually has Friday off from work, and Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford take over hosting duties on This Morning. In the snap, shared on Instagram, the sweet pooch (named Digby) could be seen standing on a leaf-strewn path, and the fluffy canine appeared to be a Cockapoo mix. Holly, 38, added the caption: "Today’s walk with Digby the dog following the yellow leaf’d road... and then a beautiful reminder from Mother Nature that life can thrive in the face of adversity... Beautiful."

Fans were quick to ask who the dog belonged to and weren't sure whether Holly had introduced a new member to the family. One asked: "Whose dog is that?" While another observed: "I thought you had cats?" Hilariously, one of the mother-of-three's fans hinted that they knew exactly what was going on, commenting: "I can do one better, why is Digby? If you know, you know..."

Holly shared the snap on Instagram

This isn't the first time the This Morning presenter has caused a stir on Instagram this week. On Thursday, the doting mum shared a snap of her children enjoying a Christmassy night at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. In the snap, her kids could be seen wrapped up in warm winter clothes as they explore the park, surrounded by neon lights and cute stalls selling food and gifts. Holly added the caption: "Thank you for a dreamy night @hydeparkwinterwonderland."

The television star's fans were quick to express their shock at how empty the normally jam-packed Winter Wonderland looked. Beneath the photo, one wrote: "Wow! Did they close the place down for you?" Another simply added: "Where is everyone?" while a third exclaimed: "I've never seen it so empty!"

