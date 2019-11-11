Lisa Faulkner surprised with sweet gesture after reuniting with husband John Torode The TV couple married on 24 October

Lisa Faulkner is one lucky lady! The former EastEnders actress returned home to a very special surprise after she was reunited with her husband John Torode. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Lisa declared her love for her new husband, who had cooked her a delicious meal. "I just have to say that I love my husband," she told her followers. "I have just come home to a roaring fire."

John Torode cooked up a feast for Lisa Faulkner

Panning towards the MasterChef judge, Lisa added: "What have you made me Johnno?" "What you [wanted] princess," he replied. "A bit of steak with a bit of pomana for dinner." Sharing a close-up of the food, Lisa added: "God I love him." This comes shortly after John left his wife a sweet love note - which simply read "Hot chick" - in her packing just hours before she flew off to celebrate her friend Jason Milligan's 50th birthday. "Hidden notes in folded pyjamas... @johntorodecooks. I will miss you this weekend," Lisa gushed in the caption.

"And we are off to celebrate @jaseewasee 50th!! Yippeeeee! @yoga_with_victoria #allenspallen," she added, to which John replied: "Have the best time." While Lisa joined her friends, it seemed John had also left the UK for a short trip as he posted an Instagram Story from Abu Dhabi.

It's coming up to three weeks since John and Lisa married in front of their close friends and family in a beautiful autumnal wedding ceremony, which took place at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire. The following day, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love." John added: "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!!"

