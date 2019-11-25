Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has been working hard on the BBC One dance show over the past few months – even stepping in for pro Neil Jones when he injured himself earlier in the month. And while he is having a great time, the professional dancer is missing his girlfriend Stacey Dooley, who is currently working abroad in the United States as she films a new documentary. Over the weekend, the star shared a sweet video paying tribute to the investigative journalist – who he met after being partnered with her in the 2018 series of Strictly - which was of her dancing the Paso Doble with him during week ten of the competition.

Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have been apart for the past few months due to work commitments

He wrote alongside the footage: "One year ago.. @bbcstrictly week 10 @sjdooley had been struggling all week in rehearsals. Couldn't get through the choreography, wasn't feeling confident about the dance. We got to the TV studio to do our first camera run and it all started to click...." Stacey has been away from the UK since Kevin's birthday in October, having been filming in South Korea and Madrid, before making a very brief stop-over in the UK. The star had one day free between flying back from Spain and jetting off to America, and spent it in Blackpool, where she watched Kevin and the rest of the Strictly pros perform in the famous ballroom.

Stacey was in the UK for one night earlier in the month and came straight to the Strictly rehearsals to see Kevin

While they may be spending time apart, Stacey has still be supporting Kevin from afar and has regularly been sending supportive messages to the pro during his time in the show – most recently when he danced with Alex Scott in Neil's place. Kevin and Stacey are one of three couples who got together after appearing on the 2018 series of Strictly. While their chemistry was evident during the show, their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year, after Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press. The couple have kept their romance low-key ever since although they have been seen out in public together on a number of occasions.

Stacey and Kevin met after being partnered in the 2018 series of Strictly

In May, they took their relationship to the next level by stepping out hand-in-hand during a low-key outing in London. Kevin then spoke about Stacey during an interview on This Morning in July after being quizzed about their relationship by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

